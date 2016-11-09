Nov 9 Creval Managing Director Mauro Selvetti
tells analyst call:
* Action plan to sell bad loans, cut staff has been agreed
with Bank of Italy which has just concluded a loan inspection at
the lender
* Expects 1.5 billion euro bad loan sale to lower CET1 ratio
by up to 130 bps
* CET1 ratio seen remaining at 11 percent or higher during
course of plan, meaning bank has enough capital to absorb impact
of planned measures
* Bank estimates 30 million euro cost from 300 million euro
disposal of unlikely-to-pay loans in 2017-18
* Bank estimates validation of internal risk models which it
is discussing with the Bank of Italy could add around 100 bps to
its CET1 ratio in 2018
* Expects further increase of 70-80 million euros in loan
loss provisions in Q4
* Will also book a gross 60 million euro charge in Q4 for
planned layoffs
* No dividend payment planned in 2017-18
(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)