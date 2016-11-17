BRIEF-Australia And New Zealand Banking Group updates on bank tax levy
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
Nov 17 Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel tells media call:
* Reducing stake in Assicurazioni Generali below 10 percent could be an option if it creates value for the bank
* Targets small or medium-large sized acquisitions of fee-generating businesses, not only in wealth management but also in specialty finance such as factoring or in the non-performing loan business
* Could buy targets similar to Cairn Capital abroad, in Italy it targets strengthening wealth management's distribution network by boosting the sales force
* Not inclined to carry out single big acquisition though it may review this approach if an opportunity arises Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
May 22 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd:
* Prosecutor's office says investigation ongoing (Updates with comment from public prosecutor and Deutsche Boerse, details from report)