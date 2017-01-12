Jan 12 UBI Banca says:

* Forecasts 2020 net profit of 1.2 billion euros following acquisition of three rescued banks, up from 900 million euros under current business plan - slide

* Sees non-performing exposure coverage at 47.5 percent in 2020 after acquisition, up from 46.3 percent under current business plan - slide