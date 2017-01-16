Jan 16 Essilor-Luxottica:
* Essilor CEO Hubert Sagniers says timeframe for expected
EBIT synergies is 3-4 years after closing of deal
* Sagniers says ready to overcome any potential differences
with Del Vecchio because "frames and lenses have to be together"
* "Our mission is more important than anything else ... We
have and share the same values, the same vision and the same
interest," Sagniers added
* Luxottica Executive Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio says
planned investments at Luxottica will be completed regardless of
Essilor deal: "Our plans will continue to be our plans."
