Jan 16 Essilor-Luxottica:

* Essilor CEO Hubert Sagniers says timeframe for expected EBIT synergies is 3-4 years after closing of deal

* Sagniers says ready to overcome any potential differences with Del Vecchio because "frames and lenses have to be together"

* "Our mission is more important than anything else ... We have and share the same values, the same vision and the same interest," Sagniers added

* Luxottica Executive Chairman Leonardo Del Vecchio says planned investments at Luxottica will be completed regardless of Essilor deal: "Our plans will continue to be our plans." Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)