BRIEF-Minsheng Holdings elects chairman and appoints president
* Says the board elects Yu Zheng as chairman and agrees to appoint Chen Jiahua as president
May 14 Italy's Brembo says:
* Q1 net profit 45.8 million euros
* Q1 revenues 514.3 million euros
* Still sees good growth for revenues, margins in rest of the year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company