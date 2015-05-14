BRIEF- Fujibo Holdings appoints new chairman
* Says it appoints current president Mitsuo Nakano as chairman and president of the company
May 14 Luxottica says:
* renews license agreement with Prada
* Prada license agreement renewed until Dec. 31, 2025
* Board approved increase of registered capital of co to 9.29 billion baht from 7.74 billion baht