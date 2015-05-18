BRIEF-GoDaddy announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase
* GoDaddy Inc. announces pricing of follow-on offering and repurchase
May 18 Massimo Zanetti, chairman at the coffee company of the same name, says:
* company to pay out 25-30 percent of profits as dividends
* could cut his own stake if necessary to pay for acquisitions
* company aims to double market share in capsules over next three years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Republic of Turkey says is offering $1.75 billion principal amount of its 5.750% notes due May 11, 2047 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: