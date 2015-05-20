BRIEF-Granite Real Estate Investment Q1 FFO per stapled unit C$0.84
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
(Refiles to add dropped word in headline)
May 20 Banca Marche says:
* has not repaid on due date 1.8 billion euros in loans received from Credito Fondiario
* Credito Fondiario has decided to sell on the market senior bonds and asset backed securities from the bank for total of 2.3 billion euros (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Q1 rental revenue and tenant recoveries $55.2 mln versus $56.4 million
* Currency controls rein-in Chinese home-buying on Long Island