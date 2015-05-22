(Refiles to add the bid price)

May 22 Seat Pagine Gialle Spa shareholders Avenue and Golden Tree, and Italiaonline and parent Libero Acquisition said:

* Italiaonline, Libero Acquisition, Avenue and Goldentree signed investment agreement for integration of Italiaonline and Seat Pagine Gialle

* Italiaonline will receive Seat shares from Avenue and Golden Tree and will hold 53.9 percent of Seat at which point it will launch a mandatory takeover bid on the whole of Seat at 0.0039 euros per share

* Seat will remain listed in Italy

* Idea is to create leading player in digital advertising market and internet services for small companies in Italy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)