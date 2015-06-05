June 5 Italian bank Banca Carige says:

* Closed on Friday sale of Carige Vita Nuova and Carige Assicurazioni insurance units to Apollo Global Management

* Apollo paid 310 million euros in cash

* Sale adds around 50 basis points to bank's phased-in CET 1 capital ratio level as of March 31

* Phased-in CET 1 ratio to improve further to around 12.4 percent after cash call, above minimum requirement of 11.5 percent set by the European Central Bank