BRIEF-Western Union reports Q1 revenue $1.3 billion
* Western Union Co says Q1 consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues were flat, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis
June 8 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena Spa :
* Rights to buy into the lender's cash call close down 2.6 percent on last day of trading
* Shares in the lender close down 1.3 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Western Union Co says Q1 consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues were flat, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis
TORONTO/OTTAWA, May 2 The funding crisis at mortgage lender Home Capital may spark a welcome cooling in Canada's housing market and take pressure off policymakers confounded by the hot market - as long as the crisis does not turn into contagion, analysts said on Tuesday.