BRIEF-Spain's Popular denies it is embarking on rapid sale
* Says, following media report, that it "categorically denies" that the bank has embarked on an urgent sale plan
MILAN, June 11 The Bank of Italy said on Thursday it had published rules required to implement a landmark reform of the country's biggest cooperative banks.
With these rules, the law decree that gives the largest cooperative banks 18 months to turn into joint-stock companies is complete, Italy's central bank said. It asked banks to start reforming themselves to comply with the law.
The rules will take effect on the same day as a decree that translates into Italian law the European directive on capital requirement regulation dubbed CRD IV, the Bank of Italy said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul announced by Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.