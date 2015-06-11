MILAN, June 11 The Bank of Italy said on Thursday it had published rules required to implement a landmark reform of the country's biggest cooperative banks.

With these rules, the law decree that gives the largest cooperative banks 18 months to turn into joint-stock companies is complete, Italy's central bank said. It asked banks to start reforming themselves to comply with the law.

The rules will take effect on the same day as a decree that translates into Italian law the European directive on capital requirement regulation dubbed CRD IV, the Bank of Italy said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Andrea Mandala; Editing by Hugh Lawson)