BRIEF-Ores Socimi buys real estate asset in Braga, Portugal
* Says buys real estate asset in Braga, Portugal, for 5.7 million euros ($6.3 million)
June 16 Unione Di Banche Italiane said on Tuesday:
* has approved new bylaws regarding transformation of cooperative bank rules
* has started procedures to transform UBI into a joint stock company
* expects to hold shareholder meeting on transformation by the end of October Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 4 JPMorgan Chase & Co has tapped Fabio Resegue to head its Latin America equity trading, as the largest U.S. bank expands activities in a segment poised for a recovery, a person briefed on the matter said on Thursday.