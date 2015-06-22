June 22 Credit rating agency Moody's says:
* has upgraded UniCredit's long-term deposit and
senior debt ratings to Baa1, with stable outlook
* has upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo's and Banca IMI
long-term deposit and senior debt ratings to Baa1, with stable
outlook
* has upgraded UBI Banca's deposit and senior debt
ratings to Baa2/Prime-2, with stable outlook
* has upgraded Banca Popolare di Milano's
long-term deposit and senior debt ratings to Ba3, with stable
outlook
* has upgraded deposit ratings of Credito Emiliano and
Credito Valtellinese
(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)