July 7 Telecom Italia Spa says:

* launches buyback offer for two dollar bonds worth a total outstanding principal amount of $2 billion

* offer is aimed at optimising cost of debt

* is also inviting qualified holders of certain euro-denominated securities to tender in their notes for a maximum of 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)