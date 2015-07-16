BRIEF-Kitex Garments approves $1.5 mln investment in capital of Kitex USA for FY 2017-18
* Says approved further investment upto $1.5 million in capital of Kitex USA LLC for FY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 16 Italian luxury cashmere maker Brunello Cucinelli says:
* H1 preliminary net revenues 200.3 million euros ($218 million)
* H1 revenues up 13.9 percent at current exchange rates, up 9.3 percent at constant exchange rates
* sees good prospects for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says approved further investment upto $1.5 million in capital of Kitex USA LLC for FY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dorman Products Inc reports sales and earnings for the first quarter ended April 1, 2017