July 16 Italian luxury cashmere maker Brunello Cucinelli says:

* H1 preliminary net revenues 200.3 million euros ($218 million)

* H1 revenues up 13.9 percent at current exchange rates, up 9.3 percent at constant exchange rates

* sees good prospects for 2016