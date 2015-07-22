BRIEF-Popular has abandoned plan to spin off real estate unit - CEO
* Says 'Project Sunrise' to spin off real estate assets is "totally abandoned"
July 22 Mediolanum Spa says:
* reverse merger of parent company into banking unit Banca Mediolanum has been approved by Bank of Italy
* after merger shares of the group will be listed as Banca Mediolanum
* Authorities see Shanghai prices stable in 2017 due to measures (Adds details, quotes)