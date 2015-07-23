BRIEF-One Liberty Properties sells vacant property for $9.1 mln
* One liberty properties sells vacant property for $9.1 million and a $6.5 million gain
July 23 A2A Spa says:
* receives 15-year 200 million euro loan from European Investment Bank to fund power and gas network investments and public lighting. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* One liberty properties sells vacant property for $9.1 million and a $6.5 million gain
* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc announces proposed public offering of common stock