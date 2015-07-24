BRIEF-Al Khaleej Investment Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit 6.7 million dirhams versus 4.1 million dirhams year ago Source:(http://bit.ly/2qcVnZ6) Further company coverage:
July 24 Sogefi Spa says:
* H1 net profit 9.7 million euros from loss of 7.3 million euros year earlier
* H1 revenues up 11.8 percent at 763.7 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall on Sunday following the tumble in oil prices at the end of last week, which brought Brent crude below $50 on a sustained basis for the first time this year.