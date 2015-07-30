BRIEF-HSN reports Q1 adj. EPS $0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 30 Italian brakes maker Brembo says:
* first-half net profit 89 million euros
* first-half revenues 1.04 billion euros
* sees good growth for revenues and margins for rest of year
* first-half EBITDA margin at 16.8 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Qtrly U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to co was $0.93 per diluted share