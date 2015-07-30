BRIEF-Molson coors reports qtrly EPS $0.93 from continuing operations
* Qtrly U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to co was $0.93 per diluted share
July 30 Italian scooter maker Piaggio says:
* first-half EBITDA at 95.1 million euros, compared with 94 million euros in the same period last year
* first-half revenues at 693.9 million euros, up 10.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Qtrly U.S. GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to co was $0.93 per diluted share
COLOMBO, May 3 Sri Lankan shares fell on Wednesday, retreating further from a near 11-month closing high hit on Friday, as investors booked profits in large caps such as Ceylon Tobacco Co Plc and conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc.