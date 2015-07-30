UPDATE 1-Kenya's foreign exchange reserves hit record high last week
NAIROBI, May 3 Kenya's central bank held $8.309 billion in foreign exchange reserves at the end of last week, a record high for a weekly close, the central bank data showed.
July 30 Asset manager Mediolanum Spa says:
* first-half net profit rises 38 percent to 227 million euros
* asset under administration at end-June up 14 percent to 69.8 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
TORONTO, May 3 Ecoasis, a Canadian real estate developer, has started a strategic review of the Bear Mountain resort in British Columbia, which could lead to a potential sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.