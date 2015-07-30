July 30 Rating agency Standard & Poor's says:

* Revises outlook on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) rating to positive from stable

* May raise Fiat Chrysler's corporate credit rating by one notch to 'BB' within next 12 months

* It would raise rating if FCA removed remaining contractual restrictions limiting free flow of cash between FCA and its U.S. subsidiary

* Sees Ferrari spin-off plan as slightly negative for FCA's overall credit quality Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)