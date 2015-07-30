BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal
* Ashford Hospitality Trust announces withdrawal of Felcor Lodging Trust merger proposal and preliminary proxy statement
July 30 Yoox's head of investor relations Silvia Scagnelli says:
* Consensus forecast in the region of 60 million euros for Yoox's 2015 EBITDA is "pretty reasonable" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Synergy CHC Corp. Announces private placement offering of up to us$20 million