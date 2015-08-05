Aug 5 Mediobanca :

* Has agreed to buy majority stake in London-based credit asset manager Cairn Capital, according to a joint statement

* To buy 51 percent of Cairn Capital on completion, option to buy some or all of the remaining 49 percent from third year

* Does not expect material impact on CET1 ratio from cairn acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)