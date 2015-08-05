BRIEF-India's Quick Heal Technologies March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 236.3 million rupees versus profit 373.6 million rupees year ago
Aug 5 Telecom Italia and Mediaset say in a joint statement:
* Telecom Italia and Mediaset have sealed strategic partnership * Italian phone company will offer Mediaset TV content, including Champions League soccer matches, from September * Statement confirms news anticipated by Reuters earlier on Wednesday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* ITS WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT, EXORIGO-UPOS SP. Z O.O., TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 7 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)