BRIEF-Ally Financial launches Ally Invest, its brokerage and wealth management offering
* Ally Financial Inc announced launch of Ally Invest, its brokerage and wealth management offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 5 Unicredit Spa says:
* reorganises management to simplify structure
* managing director Roberto Nicastro to step down following divergence of opinions over group strategy
* Marina Natale to become deputy general manager
* Alessandro Decio to step down as chief risk officer For related company statement: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Ally Financial Inc announced launch of Ally Invest, its brokerage and wealth management offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Difference capital financial inc qtrly net asset value per share $7.77 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: