BRIEF-UAE's Marka Q1 loss widens
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 27.9 million dirhams versus loss of 18.1 million dirhams year ago
Aug 11 Pirelli & C Spa says
* Paolo Fiorentino and Gaetano Micciche resign from board after ownership changes Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 27.9 million dirhams versus loss of 18.1 million dirhams year ago
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.072 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 17