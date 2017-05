Aug 21 Filings on Italian market regulator Consob's website show that Norway's central bank had:

* 2.09 percent of Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena as of Aug. 11

* 1.72 percent of Italian bank UniCredit as of Aug. 17

* 2.75 percent of Italian motorway caterer Autogrill as of Aug. 18 (Reporting by Milan newsroom)