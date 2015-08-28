Aug 28 Italy's Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group says:

* Revenues 450.5 million euros in H1 up 29 percent

* H1 net profit 0.9 million euros after IPO costs of 2.6 million euros vs 3.3 mln euros in H1 2014

* Adjusted EBITDA 23.5 million euros virtually unchanged from previous year

* Foresees considerable revenue growth in 2015 compared to previous year

