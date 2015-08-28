BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 28 Italy's Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group says:
* Revenues 450.5 million euros in H1 up 29 percent
* H1 net profit 0.9 million euros after IPO costs of 2.6 million euros vs 3.3 mln euros in H1 2014
* Adjusted EBITDA 23.5 million euros virtually unchanged from previous year
* Foresees considerable revenue growth in 2015 compared to previous year
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago