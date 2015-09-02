Sept 2 Pirelli & C Spa says:

* its board has considered "suitable" the price of 15 euros/share in a takeover offer by Marco Polo Holding spa.

* Marco Polo Holding spa is an investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina).

* ChemChina said last month it would launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares in Pirelli after taking control of the Italian tyre maker through a deal struck in March. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom, editing by David Evans)