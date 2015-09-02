BRIEF-Marine Harvest increases dividend, keeps 2017 harvest guidance despite cut in Norway
* Marine harvest q1 operational ebit eur 220 million versus eur 215 million in preliminary april 20 statement and vs eur112 mln in Q1 2016
Sept 2 Yoox Spa says:
* planned merger with Net-A-Porter, owned by Richemont , has received all required antitrust clearances.
* expects to finalise the deal by October.
* The Italian online fashion retailer agreed to buy its rival in an all-share deal some months ago.
ISTANBUL, May 10 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Wednesday its net profit in the first quarter more than doubled to 1.1 billion lira ($304 million) from 515.2 million in the same period a year earlier.