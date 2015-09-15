BRIEF-GigaMedia qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Giga media ltd - "this year, we will keep looking for more female-oriented games" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 15 Italian broadcaster Mediaset says:
* Signed partnership with founders of the Finelco radio group to strengthen its radio business
* Bought 19 percent of voting capital of RB1 holding company which controls the Finelco group
* Also bought 50 percent of the non-voting capital of RB1
* Could further raise its stake as part of the accord
* The investment is part of a new strategy targeting advertising and content synergies between radio and TV
* Mediaset had previously bought 80 percent of Monradio from Mondadori Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Giga media ltd - "this year, we will keep looking for more female-oriented games" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Digicel announces proposed increase in credit facilities and repayment of 7.000 pct senior notes due 2020