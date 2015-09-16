BRIEF-Ex-AIG CEO plans to appeal ruling over insurer's bailout to US Supreme Court
May 9 - LAWYER FOR FORMER AIG CEO MAURICE "HANK" GREENBERG SAYS HE PLANS TO ASK U.S. SUPREME COURT TO REVIEW FEDERAL CIRCUIT DECISION OVER AIG BAILOUT
Sept 16 UBI Banca Supervisory Board Chairman Andrea Moltrasio says:
* In favour of introducing a permanent 5 percent cap to voting rights after the Italian cooperative lender turns into a joint-stock company
* Large Italian cooperative banks are being forced to transform into joint-stock companies by a government reform. The reform bill allows banks to introduce a 5 percent voting rights cap for a period of two years when they ditch their cooperative status. Further company coverage:

* Says shareholders approved resolution to cast non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation program