BRIEF-China Evergrande Group says unit entered into 10 project agreements
* Hengda real estate, a subsidiary of co, its related subsidiaries and project co entered into 10 project agreements with fund manager
Sept 29 Filings with Italian market regulator Consob show:
* Norway's central bank had 2.65 percent of Italian tyre maker Pirelli as of Sept. 23
* Norges Bank had 2.03 percent of Italian defence group Finmeccanica as of Sept. 23 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Hengda real estate, a subsidiary of co, its related subsidiaries and project co entered into 10 project agreements with fund manager
BELGRADE, May 12 Serbia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Friday for the 10th consecutive month, opting to watch global monetary policy trends and keep a lid on rising domestic inflation.