Sept 30 Italy's Popolare Di Vicenza CEO says:
* will assess possible merger only after IPO but only with
rival of similar size
* bank to lay off 575 people, close 150 branches
* 2020 business plan envisages sale of 1.5 billion euros
($1.68 billion) in non-performing loans
* targets payout ratio of 80 percent starting from 2017,
sees CET 1 ratio above 12.4 percent in 2020
* Price of capital increase will be in a range to be set
during pre-marketing phase in October-December
* institutional investors may buy into capital increase
ahead of its launch in April 2016($1 = 0.8953 euros)
