Sept 30 Italy's Popolare Di Vicenza CEO says:

* will assess possible merger only after IPO but only with rival of similar size

* bank to lay off 575 people, close 150 branches

* 2020 business plan envisages sale of 1.5 billion euros ($1.68 billion) in non-performing loans

* targets payout ratio of 80 percent starting from 2017, sees CET 1 ratio above 12.4 percent in 2020

* Price of capital increase will be in a range to be set during pre-marketing phase in October-December

* institutional investors may buy into capital increase ahead of its launch in April 2016($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)