BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
Oct 1 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena says:
* Appointed on Thursday Arturo Betunio as new chief financial officer
* Betunio joined Monte dei Paschi in June 2013 as head of administration and budget and financial reporting officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: