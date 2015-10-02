Oct 2 Intesa Sanpaolo :

* CEO Carlo Messina reiterates "categorical denial" of press report about possible scenario of a three-way merger involving Intesa Sanpaolo, Unicredit and Monte dei Paschi

* Financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore wrote on Friday that an investment bank has pitched the idea of a merger between Italy's top two banks which could then see the spinoff of UniCredit's domestic business and its integration with Monte dei Paschi.

* Intesa and UniCredit categorically denied such a possibility, the paper said. (Reporting by Milan newsroom)