BRIEF-China Bio Cassava updates on provision of financial assistance
* Discloseable transaction: provision of financial assistance and advance to an entity
Oct 20 Finmeccanica said on Tuesday:
* has extended agreement signed February 24 with Hitachi Ltd to buy 40 percent of Ansaldo STS until October 27 from previous October 20.
* will communicate by that date all information regarding the shareholders meeting of Ansaldo STS scheduled on second call for November 2. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Discloseable transaction: provision of financial assistance and advance to an entity
May 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday: