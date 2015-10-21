Oct 21 Banca Popolare Di Milano CEO Giuseppe Castagna said in an interview with Il Messaggero on Wednesday:

* is doing all he can to have a merger deal ready for the lender's shareholder meeting in April

* Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, Banco Popolare, UBI Banca and Banca Carige are all tie-up options that have "positive characteristics" for the lender Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)