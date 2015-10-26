BRIEF-Ratos says sells Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
Oct 26 A2A, Italy's biggest regional utility, says:
* will own the whole of Edipower generating company after demerger agreement approved by shareholders on Monday
* deal sees exit from Edipower of Societa Elettrica Altoatesina, Banca Popolare di Milano, Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Torino and Mediobanca
* demerger will be effective in first quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
MANILA, May 11 The Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for this year and next despite strong economic momentum.