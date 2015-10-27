BRIEF-Nippon View Hotel buys back 109,400 shares for 149.3 mln yen
* Says it repurchased 109,400 shares for 149.3 million yen in total from April 1 to April 30
Oct 27 RCS MediaGroup says:
* appoints Laura Cioli as new CEO
* Cioli to take up her new role within the month of November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 8 Ginza Renoir Co Ltd * Says chairman, Fumio Komiyama passed away on May 4 Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/Pds35a Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)