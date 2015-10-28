BRIEF-Glodon to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10
May 4 Glodon Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 10 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/2kAJgO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Oct 28 Finmeccanica CEO Mauro Moretti says:
* Decision on sale of stake in Ansaldo STS to Japan's Hitachi likely before Nov. 2 shareholder meeting
* In talks with Peruvian government to supply another 6-8 C-27J cargo aircraft
* "We are reopening all channels for civilian supplies" to Iran
* Sees no bad surprises in Q3 earnings , will be in line with targets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome Newsroom)
* Says unit Lexmark International Holdings II SARL to sell software assets Kofax Limited for about $1.35 billion to Project Leopard AcquireCo Limited