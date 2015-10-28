Oct 28 Finmeccanica CEO Mauro Moretti says:

* Decision on sale of stake in Ansaldo STS to Japan's Hitachi likely before Nov. 2 shareholder meeting

* In talks with Peruvian government to supply another 6-8 C-27J cargo aircraft

* "We are reopening all channels for civilian supplies" to Iran

* Sees no bad surprises in Q3 earnings , will be in line with targets Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome Newsroom)