BRIEF-Sportshero signs five year partnership with Spartan Sports
* Signing of a five year partnership with Spartan Sports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 29 Italy's Finmeccanica says:
* Denies a media report that said the aerospace and defence group could make concessions to Hitachi to persuade the Japanese group to seal the acquisition of Ansaldo STS and Ansaldo Breda.
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Signing of a five year partnership with Spartan Sports Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective April 1, 2018