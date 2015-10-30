UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct 30 Defence and aerospace group Finmeccanica says:
* has positively completed final verification of agreements related to sale of rail units to Hitachi
* to proceed to closing of Ansaldo STS stake sale
* shareholders meeting of Ansaldo STS on Nov. 2 will be able to resolve matters on agenda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Q1 NET SALES SEK 29.1 MILLION VERSUS SEK 23.6 MILLION YEAR AGO