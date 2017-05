Nov 10 Italian broadcaster Mediaset says:

* Revenues in first 9-months 2.414 billion euros vs 2.388 billion euros year before

* EBIT 83.1 million euros

* Net loss in first nine months 35.8 million euros from loss of 46.8 million euros a year earlier

* Expects positive consolidated net profit for full year

* Italy advertising revenues in first 10 months up 0.5 percent