BRIEF-Regulator rejects Nanning Sugar's share private placement proposal
* Says securities regulator rejects its share private placement proposal
Nov 10 Italian holding company Exor says:
* Consolidated 9-month profit 611 million euros, up from 142 million euros the previous year, helped by net gains due to its sale of real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield
* Net asset value 11.13 billion euros at end-September
* Expects to report a profit for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says securities regulator rejects its share private placement proposal
* "We can say we keep our outlook, our budget for whole year. Our target is (EBITDA) on last year's level 1.1 billion crowns ($45.00 million) and we can confirm this target," Daniel Burys said Further company coverage: ($1 = 24.4460 Czech crowns)