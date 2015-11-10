BRIEF-Asia Sermkij Leasing says qtrly net profit 175.6 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 175.6 million baht versus 172.6 million baht
Nov 10 Credito Valtellinese says:
* Q3 net profit at 11.88 mln euros, up from 4.06 mln euros the previous year, helped by lower writedowns of loans and other financial activities
* Fees rise, interest and trading income down
* CET 1 phased-in ratio at end-September at 11.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
