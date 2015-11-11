Nov 11 Banca Carige says:

* 9-month consolidated net profit at 69,000 euros ($74,000) compared with a loss of 328.8 million euros in the comparison period

* phased-in CET 1 ratio at 12.2 percent at end-September

* broke off talks with Apollo to sell Creditis unit

* 9-month loan loss provisions at 196 million euros, down from 315.8 million euros a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)