Nov 10 Italian luxury cachemire maker Brunello Cucinelli says:

* Nine-month revenues 317.6 million euros, up 14.5 percent

* Revenues rose 9.4 percent at constant exchange rates

* Nine-month EBITDA 53.9 million euros, up 10.4 percent vs previous year which had capital gain from property sale

* For-Like sales rose 5.3 percent in the 44 weeks to Nov 1

* Nine-month sales rose 25.4 percent in North America, 6.8 percent in Europe, 18.3 percent in Greater China and 33.6 percent in rest of the world

* Expects double-digit growth in 2016 and over next three years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)